Radev: Bulgaria can connect Europe and China

Prime Minister Rumen Radev said that Bulgaria sees opportunities in its relations with China for building better connectivity between Europe and the Asian country. This happened during his meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Sofia.

„We see the prospects in our relations for building better connectivity between Europe and China, where Bulgaria has an important place as a gateway to Europe in terms of transport, energy and digital connectivity“, Radev said.

According to him, Wang Yi's visit comes at an important moment for both countries, the region and the world. The Prime Minister pointed out that our country can offer conditions for investments in electric cars, energy, agriculture and high technologies.

Radev stressed that the goal is for relations to develop through specific joint projects, and not to be limited to traditional trade. He recalled that Bulgaria is the second country in the world to recognize the People's Republic of China and establish diplomatic relations with it.

Beijing expects specific projects

Wang Yi stated that China is ready to work with the Bulgarian side to deepen political trust and achieve tangible results.

„There is deep cooperation between China and Bulgaria. We are ready to work with Bulgarian friends, deepen mutual political trust and achieve tangible projects for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries“, said the Chinese Foreign Minister.

He conveyed greetings and best wishes from Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang. Wang Yi described Rumen Radev as a politician with strategic vision and pragmatic attitude.

The two discussed the development of bilateral relations, the expansion of cooperation and current international issues. Radev indicated that he retains good memories of his visit to China in 2019, when, together with Xi Jinping, he adopted a declaration to elevate relations between Bulgaria and China to the level of strategic partnership.

The visit is part of a tour of the region

Wang Yi's visit to Bulgaria is part of a diplomatic tour from October 14 to 20, which also includes Azerbaijan, Montenegro and Croatia. The route covers countries related to transport and logistics links between China and European markets.

The Chinese Foreign Minister is in Bulgaria for the first time since 2015. In Sofia, he will also talk with Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova.

Sources: novini.bg, nova.bg, dnes.dir.bg