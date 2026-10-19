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Women beat up a 23-year-old man near Veliko Tarnovo

Women beat up a 23-year-old man near Veliko Tarnovo

During the investigation, the three suspects for the attack were identified and arrested – women from the same city aged 19, 24 and 39

Oct 19, 2026 11:41 61

Women beat up a 23-year-old man near Veliko Tarnovo - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

Three women have been detained for beating a 23-year-old man in Byala Cherkva for hooliganism, the Department of Internal Affairs and Communications – Veliko Tarnovo announced. The victim suffered minor injuries, and pre-trial proceedings have been initiated against the perpetrators.

The incident was reported last night at around 6:30 p.m. The police team that arrived on the scene found that the 23-year-old local resident had suffered minor injuries.

During the investigation, the three suspects for the attack were identified and arrested – women from the same city aged 19, 24 and 39. The three have been detained for up to 24 hours, and work on the case continues.


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