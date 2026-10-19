Worker dies in work accident at "Mini Bobov Dol"

A 57-year-old worker died in a work accident yesterday in the enrichment workshop of "Mini Bobov Dol", the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Kyustendil announced.
The incident occurred while the woman was working on a rubber conveyor belt. She hit her head on a concrete railing and died on the spot, the police told BTA.
A police group on duty from the Bobov Dol Regional Department inspected the scene of the accident.
Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case, and a prosecutor on duty from the Kyustendil District Prosecutor's Office has been notified.