Worker dies in work accident at "Mini Bobov Dol"

A 57-year-old worker died in a work accident yesterday in the enrichment workshop of "Mini Bobov Dol", the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Kyustendil announced.

​The incident occurred while the woman was working on a rubber conveyor belt. She hit her head on a concrete railing and died on the spot, the police told BTA.

​A police group on duty from the Bobov Dol Regional Department inspected the scene of the accident.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case, and a prosecutor on duty from the Kyustendil District Prosecutor's Office has been notified.