A fire broke out near Plovdiv Airport and Krumovo Air Base

A fire broke out in an area near Plovdiv Airport and Krumovo Air Base, the fire service announced. The fire started in dry grass, and thick smoke has spread over the area, which is visible for kilometers.

Several fire brigade teams have been sent to the scene. The fire department reported:

„Dry grass is burning.“

According to the latest published information, extinguishing operations are continuing.

No injuries have been reported. There is no information about material damage. The causes of the fire are yet to be clarified by the competent authorities.

The fire is in the area of the village of Krumovo, Rhodope Municipality. So far, there has been no announcement of changes in the operation of Plovdiv Airport or restrictions on flights.

Sources: marica.bg, glasnews.bg, bnrnews.bg