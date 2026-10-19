Bomb alerts at various institutions in Sofia

Bomb alerts were received at various institutions in Sofia, the Internal Security Service reported to Novini.bg.

Novini.bg reported that a signal for an explosive device was received at the Sofia City Administrative Court (ACSC).

The police did not specify where and how many signals there were in the capital.

Visitors and employees of the National Health Insurance Fund were evacuated from the building this morning, BTA reports.

We recall that at the beginning of the month, signals were received for explosive devices for kindergartens and educational institutions in Sofia. Similar signals were also received in Burgas, Shumen, Lovech and Razgrad.