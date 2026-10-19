Woman dies in fire at home in Plovdiv

A woman died in a fire in Plovdiv, the Ministry of Interior reported.

Investigators from the Second Regional Police Department are clarifying all the facts and circumstances surrounding a fire that killed a 63-year-old woman.

The signal for flames from an address on “Hristo Botev“ Blvd. in the regional city was received at around 10:45 p.m. on Friday.

After firefighting efforts were completed, the lifeless body of its occupant was discovered in the home.

The scene of the incident has been preserved, an inspection has been carried out. The materials on the initiated pre-trial proceedings are to be submitted to the Regional Prosecutor's Office – Plovdiv.