Yotova and Wang Yi discussed new steps for cooperation

President Iliana Yotova and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed in Sofia opportunities for strengthening bilateral cooperation between Bulgaria and China. Among the issues raised are facilitating access of Bulgarian goods to the Chinese market and the opening of a direct flight between Sofia and Beijing.

According to information from “Epicenter“ Yotova indicated that the direct air connection would create conditions for more business contacts and for the development of cultural relations between the two peoples. The Bulgarian side also emphasizes the opportunities for easier export of Bulgarian products to China.

„We must leave our children a secure world in which to develop their potential“, said Iliana Yotova.

Vang Yi thanked the head of state for her consistent support for the development of Bulgarian-Chinese relations. The Chinese Foreign Minister also noted Yotova's speech at the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York, where she emphasized the need for peace and the use of dialogue to overcome international differences.

Another high-level meeting

The conversation took place after a series of diplomatic contacts between Sofia and Beijing. At the end of September, Yotova discussed the prospects for bilateral cooperation with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng within the framework of the UN General Assembly session.

It was recalled then that relations between Bulgaria and China are developing as a strategic partnership after the joint declaration signed in 2019 between Presidents Rumen Radev and Xi Jinping. Among the areas discussed are agriculture, trade, education and culture.

Wang Yi's visit to Bulgaria is part of a diplomatic tour that also includes Azerbaijan, Croatia and Montenegro. The Chinese Foreign Minister is on a visit to the region with a focus on trade relations, investments, tourism and infrastructure cooperation.

At the moment, no specific deadlines have been announced for the opening of the airline or new signed agreements between Bulgaria and China.

Sources: epicenter.bg, eurocom.bg, bta.bg