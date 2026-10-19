Velislava Petrova: Sofia and Budapest for more stability

Sofia and Budapest will work for greater stability in Europe, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Velislava Petrova during her meeting with her Hungarian counterpart Anita Orbán. The talks are within the framework of the official visit of the Hungarian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs to Bulgaria.

The two sides will discuss the development of bilateral relations, the deepening of trade and economic ties, the promotion of investments and partnership in the field of energy security. The agenda also includes topics from European and international politics.

Among them are the enlargement of the European Union, Russia's war in Ukraine and security in the Black Sea. Bulgaria emphasizes common European actions and the need for countries in the region to coordinate their positions on security issues.

Economy, Energy and Security

The upcoming talks cover areas in which Bulgaria and Hungary have common interests. Trade and investment relations are among the main areas of bilateral cooperation, and energy security is gaining additional importance due to the instability in the region and the need for diversified supplies.

The foreign policy conversation will also touch on the role of the two countries in the European Union. The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry points out as a priority the active engagement of the EU with the Western Balkans, Ukraine and Moldova, as well as the strengthening of security in the Black Sea region.

Bulgarian-Hungarian Friendship Day

The visit coincides with the Bulgarian-Hungarian Friendship Day, which is celebrated on October 19. The date is connected with the veneration of Saint Ivan of Rila and with the historical episode from the 12th century, when the relics of the saint were transferred to Hungary before being returned to Bulgaria.

After the talks, Petrova and Orban will open an exhibition dedicated to the history of the house-museum “Lajos Kossuth“ in Shumen. The leader of the Hungarian revolution Lajos Kossuth lived in the building during his exile. The ministers will also lay wreaths in front of the memorial plaque of Saint Ivan of Rila in the Basilica “Hagia Sophia“.

The Bulgarian community in Hungary will also be discussed during the meeting. It has had a presence there since the 14th century, and the oldest Bulgarian association in Europe was established in Budapest in 1914. Two years ago, the Bulgarian Cultural and Educational Center was opened in the Hungarian capital, built with the support of the Bulgarian and Hungarian states.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, bta.bg