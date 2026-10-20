Weather today, forecast for Tuesday, October 20: Rain and cold

On Tuesday, October 20, precipitation is expected again in many regions of Bulgaria after a temporary stop. According to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, in individual regions, mainly in Eastern Bulgaria, the rain may be temporarily intense and significant in quantity.

“On Tuesday, after a temporary stop, there will be precipitation again in many places in the country“, the NIMH forecast states. A moderate northerly wind will blow, which will strengthen to strong in the eastern regions, and the cold will continue.

Expected temperatures are 6°-16° in Sofia, 11°-20° in Plovdiv, 10°-16° in Varna and 10°-18° in Burgas. The data are published in the current forecast, distributed by the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency.

The forecast has changed compared to the weekly assessment published a day earlier, which predicted mostly sunny weather, more significant cloudiness over Eastern Bulgaria and maximum temperatures between 17° and 22°.

Sources: bta.bg