Ivan Shishkov: The repair of the road between Sofia and Pernik in the Vladaya section begins this week

The repair of the road between Sofia and Pernik in the Vladaya section will begin from Wednesday or Thursday this week. This was announced to journalists by the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, Arch. Ivan Shishkov, BTA reports.

Shishkov explained that money has been provided as a priority for this section, although there were no funds for it.

He was categorical that it is much more important that the roads become at least a little safer despite the inconvenience that will be created during the repair.

Earlier today in Vidin, Shishkov commented that the critical section is in a serious, emergency condition. Additional funds have been provided for this purpose, so that the road is ready for operation during the winter season.

“The RIA money was spent almost at the time when our cabinet had not yet taken office“, reminded Shishkov.

At the end of September, two people were injured in a crash between three vehicles in the Vladaya area, and in July, a 63-year-old woman died in a crash in the area of the village.