Yotova: Society must protect the authority of the doctor

“In order for a doctor to have authority, he must be protected by the entire society“, said President Iliana Yotova at the “Doctor of the Year 2026“ ceremony at the National History Museum in Sofia. The event was dedicated to the Day of the Bulgarian Doctor and the 125th anniversary of the establishment of the Bulgarian Medical Union.

Yotova pointed out that the country's security also depends on the work of medics. According to her, society owes doctors not only recognition, but also decent working conditions. The President emphasized that, along with the progress of medicine, good financing of healthcare is also necessary.

„Just a calm word sometimes heals more and gives more hope than the best medicine“, said Yotova, addressing the medical community. She stated that doctors daily give patients not only treatment, but also human hope.

Donev called for constant dialogue

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Galab Donev defined the change in healthcare as a shared responsibility. He stated that sustainable solutions can be found through constant dialogue and cooperation between the state, the Bulgarian Medical Union, universities, medical institutions and the professional community.

His message comes against the backdrop of the ongoing debate on the financing, organization and quality of the healthcare system. Donev did not specify a specific deadline or package of measures, but stressed the need for solutions to be sought together with the medical and academic communities.

The Minister of Health Katya Ivkova stated that the department will be a fair partner of the medical profession and that their proposals will be discussed openly and transparently. The ceremony was also attended by representatives of state institutions, the medical and academic community, medical institutions and doctors from the country.

Prof. Davidov received the award “Doctor of the Year“

The highest award of the Bulgarian Medical Union was received by Prof. Dr. Kaloyan Davidov. He is the head of the Urology Clinic and head of the Prostate Center at the University Hospital “Sofiamed“, and his professional work includes highly specialized surgery, scientific activity and training of young doctors.

The special award for medical dedication and ethics “Dr. Stefan Cherkezov“ was presented to Dr. Ivaylo Parev, a specialist in anesthesiology, whose professional path is connected to Blagoevgrad and Razlog. The award is named after the doctor who in 1963 saved 47 people from a burning bus at the cost of his life.

Sources: bta.bg