The Consumer Protection Commission announces new data on prices in retail chains

The Consumer Protection Commission will announce new data from inspections of prices in retail chains. The inspections so far have found markups of over 140% for some food products, NOVA reported.

Among the goods with the highest markups are butter, cheese and yellow cheese, as well as tomatoes and onions. If the retail chains do not present an economic justification for the increase, sanctions may follow according to the law.

Fine up to 50,000 euros per item

The chairman of the Consumers' Confederation Maya Manolova announced that the sanction for each item with an unjustified price increase could be between 10,000 and 50,000 euros. “If they cannot prove that the price increase compared to the beginning of August is economically justified, we will punish them with severe sanctions”, Manolova told NOVA.

According to her, the chains must prove that the changes in delivery prices justify the increase in final prices. The products being checked are part of the small consumer basket and include two main groups – dairy products, fruits and vegetables.

Checks also for misleading practices

The CPC will also monitor misleading commercial practices. Manolova pointed out a case in which potatoes were presented as Bulgarian, even though they were imported. The commission states that it will impose sanctions if violations are found.

After the completion of the food inspections, the commission's attention will be focused on the prices of medicines, bank fees and mobile services. New data on inspections in retail chains is yet to be presented by the CPC.

Sources: nova.bg