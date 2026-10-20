Protest in front of the presidency demands stronger defense

A protest in front of the presidency will be held on October 20 at 6:30 p.m. under the slogan “Your “peace“ is capitulation! Your “diplomacy“ – isolation!“. The organizers demand a more active state policy in the field of defense and security, as well as closer cooperation between Bulgaria and its allies in the European Union and NATO.

The call for the demonstration cites incidents in the Black Sea, including attacks on merchant ships. The organizers also mention cases of Russian drones near the borders, as well as attacks on military warehouses and critical facilities.

According to them, the accumulation of such events requires more decisive actions to protect the country. “Peace is a goal, defense is our duty“, the organizers state.

Criticism of security policies

In their position, the protesters criticize the lack of consistency and clear vision in state policies. Among the areas mentioned are geopolitics, defense, healthcare, and education.

They call on the presidential institution and the government to take responsibility for the security of citizens. The organizers formulate their demand as follows: “We want a state that can defend itself. We want a government that recognizes the dangers, acts decisively and works side by side with our allies in the EU and NATO.“

The goal of the protest is to insist on actions that, according to the organizers, will ensure better protection for Bulgaria and strengthen cooperation with European and NATO partners.

Sources: dariknews.bg