Temporary bus line will provide access to the "New Forest of Sofia" near Bankya

Temporary bus line No. 40 will connect the "Bankya" bus station with the afforestation site in the "Mrtvaka" area, where the "New Forest of Sofia" is located. The line is being opened by the Sofia Municipality and the "Urban Mobility Center" and will run on certain days in October and November.

The buses will serve the route on October 24 and 31, as well as on November 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29, 2026.

Bus schedule

From the “Bankya“ bus station, buses will depart every hour from 10:00 to 16:00 - at 10:00, 11:00, 12:00, 13:00, 14:00, 15:00 and 16:00.

In the opposite direction, from the “Novata Gora – Bankya“, departures will be from 10:30 to 16:30 - at 10:30, 11:30, 12:30, 13:30, 14:30, 15:30 and 16:30.

The buses will stop at all existing bus stops along the route. Standard public transport documents will apply for the trip.

How will line No. 40 operate?

In the direction of the afforestation site, the route starts from the stop with code 0050 “Bankya Bus Station“. The buses will continue left along “Stefan Stambolov“ Str., right along “Alexander Stamboliyski“ Str. and on the route of bus line No. 42 to the intersection of ul. „Nikola Y. Vaptsarov“ with ul. „Aleko Konstantinov“. Then they will turn right on ul. „Alexander Stamboliyski“ to the stop with code 6798 „Novata gora – Bankya“ in the area „Mrtvaka“. In the opposite direction, the buses will run along the same route.

During the presidential election run-off, the service of the line on November 1 will be postponed.