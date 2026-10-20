The stabbed child in Karnobat had 10-centimeter stab wounds

A 14-year-old boy from Karnobat was attacked and stabbed with a knife by his peer on Monday morning. The injured child has multiple stab wounds in the left side of his torso, some of which are about 10 centimeters deep. According to doctors, his life is currently out of danger.

According to relatives of the injured boy, the violence came about after an argument between the two students about who should sit in a certain place in the classroom. The conflict spread to the area of the stadium in Karnobat, where one boy pulled out a knife and inflicted multiple stab wounds on his classmate.

After the incident, the attacker fled, but was later found and detained by the police for up to 24 hours. The weapon used in the attack was also found.

According to information from relatives of the injured boy, the two students are in eighth grade at one of the schools in Karnobat. They have known each other for about a month - a month and a half - since the beginning of the school year. Immediately after the incident, the injured boy received first aid at the school's doctor's office, and the attacker fled. The police had to search for him for hours before he was found and detained.

Later it became clear that the young man was detained for up to 24 hours. The weapon - the knife with which he attacked his peer - was also found.

NOVA met with the injured boy's father and his relatives in front of the medical facility. People were extremely upset and in shock. According to them, the child himself was in a similar condition.

"A classmate of his called me and told me that he had been stabbed. We immediately left, left work and went to the scene. There were ambulances and police there", said the father of the injured boy, Shtiliyan Stefanov. He added: "This is not the first such case for the attacker. I know that he has shown aggression towards another child. The doctors will prepare the medical documents. I will seek my rights and insist that there are consequences".

The injured boy was transported to the hospital, where he was examined by a team of three doctors, including surgeons and orthopedists. "The child was in shock and covered in blood. Such scenes are rarely seen, especially in children. There were several stab wounds - five in the left part of the back, one in the front, under the collarbone, as well as a serious injury to the right side of the lip, which was practically cut almost in two. The picture at first was quite dramatic. This was stated in “Hello, Bulgaria” by the pediatric surgeon at the “Heart and Brain-Burgas” Hospital, Dr. Rumen Hristov.

According to him, the wounds were quite deep - in places about 10 centimeters. “Fortunately, although they were located near vital organs, they did not penetrate the chest cavity. The child spoke, but was very stressed and scared. He is currently in good general condition. The recovery is going smoothly. We were with him a little while ago and so far things are going well," the doctor explained.

The boy will probably remain under medical supervision for about a week until the antibiotic treatment is finished and the doctors make sure that the wounds are healing normally.

The case has currently been taken over by the District Prosecutor's Office. For now, the police and the state prosecution are refraining from official comments, since both participants in the incident are minors. According to unofficial information, the case may be transferred to the District Prosecutor's Office with a view to a possible legal qualification as attempted murder.