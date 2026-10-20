Minister of Transport: Drone remains found on the hit ship "Chelsea 3"

Remains of a drone have been found on the hit ship "Chelsea 3", which the Bulgarian services are about to analyze, announced Minister of Transport Georgi Peev, quoted by bTV.

“When we are ready with the results, the public will be informed“, he said, without giving more information about the discovered remains.

“The ship "Chelsea 3" is at the port in Burgas. The duties of the Ministry of Transport were to organize and coordinate the operation. It was quite complicated, as the integrity of the ship was violated“, explained Peev.

„There are very serious breaches, I saw them personally. The bad weather predetermined the complexity of this operation. From now on, the Bulgarian services that are engaged in this process are conducting an investigation“, said the Minister of Transport.

According to him, there is no decrease in ship traffic at the ports of Varna and Burgas. There is even a slight increase.

„What we can do is continue control. The integrated information that we receive, to share it with our partners Romania and Turkey and we are doing it. And to ensure maximum security of shipping in our territorial sea“, said Georgi Peev.

„The consequences of the military actions and strikes that are close to our territory are longer-term. We will most likely observe the effects in the future“, the Minister of Transport pointed out.

“We will do everything possible to provide conditions for grain producers, because now is the season. We are developing various measures“, he added.