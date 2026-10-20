BFSA, CPC and NRA begin joint inspections in the warehouses of large retail chains

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA), the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) and the National Revenue Agency (NRA) are beginning joint inspections in the warehouses of large retail chains throughout the country.

The BFSA will carry out comprehensive inspections, checking both the origin of the food and the traceability of the products, their safety and their compliance with the quality requirements, as well as the storage conditions. Inspectors will conduct documentary checks and take samples for laboratory testing.

The CPC inspectors will check for unfair trade practices, false and misleading information about the origin, characteristics and prices of goods, as well as for unjustified price increases.

The NRA will carry out checks in accordance with tax and social security legislation, as well as monitor the preliminary declaration of goods with high fiscal risk (SVFR), by comparing the declared with the stocks in the warehouses, the relevant documents, whether the goods were actually received in the warehouses of the companies and how they move along the supply chain to the final recipient.

The checks are part of the joint actions of the three institutions to protect consumers and ensure the correctness of the offer of goods on the market.