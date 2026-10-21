Weather today, forecast for Wednesday, October 21: Sunny and warm, temperatures up to 25°

The weather in Bulgaria on Wednesday, October 21 will be mostly sunny. In the afternoon hours, scattered medium and high clouds will appear over Western Bulgaria, and precipitation is not expected. In the morning hours, fog or low layered clouds are possible in the valleys and lowlands.

Temperatures will rise, reaching 24-25 degrees in places. In Sofia, about 6 degrees in the morning and up to 19-20 degrees in the afternoon are expected. In Plovdiv, the maximum temperature will be around 20 degrees, and on the Black Sea coast in Varna and Burgas, the daily values will be around 19 degrees.

“On Tuesday and Wednesday, mostly sunny weather will persist, with temporary increases in cloudiness, but without precipitation“, forecasters from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology reported, quoted by NOVA. The wind will be moderate to strong from the south-southwest, and in Eastern Bulgaria and north of the mountains it will temporarily strengthen.

There will be more cloudiness in the mountains, with a strong southwest wind blowing in the higher parts. On Thursday, cloudiness will begin to increase from the west, and at the end of the working week, a cold atmospheric front with precipitation and a drop in temperatures is expected.

Sources: nova.bg, bta.bg