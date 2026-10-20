Ilhan Küçük from Strasbourg: Immediate support for Bulgaria and Romania

“The security of the Black Sea is an integral part of the security of the European Union. Europe must take immediate and concrete actions to protect human life, regional stability and food security against the backdrop of the escalation, which also affects shipping in the Black Sea. Bulgarian and Romanian citizens cannot be left alone - urgent economic support is needed!“

This was said during the debate on the escalation in the Black Sea by the Bulgarian MEP from the “Renew Europe“ Ilhan Küçük.

According to him, all available instruments of the EU's multiannual financial framework must be mobilized for this purpose, regardless of the limited resources. According to him, the opportunities within the Common Agricultural Policy, where there are still resources, can also be used. Bulgarian and Romanian citizens, who are directly exposed to the consequences of the instability in the Black Sea region, cannot be left alone to bear the brunt of the crisis.

In his speech, Küçük outlined several measures that the EU should take: accelerating the establishment of the EU Maritime Security Center to better coordinate and respond to threats in the Black Sea; supporting the development and deployment of counter-drone systems to enhance the protection of shipping and critical infrastructure; expanding joint surveillance and patrolling with the countries of the region in coordination with NATO and with the participation of the Republic of Turkey.

According to the MEP from “Renew Europe“, stepping up diplomatic efforts to achieve a maritime ceasefire or moratorium on attacks on civilian ships and grain infrastructure is also among the key security measures.