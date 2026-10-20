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Special operation of the State Anti-Corruption Bureau and the National Anti-Corruption Agency in the Municipality of Sungurlare, checking public procurement

Special operation of the State Anti-Corruption Bureau and the National Anti-Corruption Agency in the Municipality of Sungurlare, checking public procurement

See how officers of the State Anti-Corruption Bureau enter the building of the Municipality of Sungurlare. The visit is clearly not for the exchange of good practices

Oct 20, 2026 15:08 82

Special operation of the State Anti-Corruption Bureau and the National Anti-Corruption Agency in the Municipality of Sungurlare, checking public procurement - 1
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According to information from sources of "Liberta" in Sungurlare, the action is being carried out jointly with the National Anti-Corruption Agency. Public procurement is being checked: whether they have been completed, how much was paid and whether the work done corresponds to the funds spent. Or, to put it simply, whether the amounts and results are even known.

In parallel, the activities of accounting firms are also being checked. Because the accounts must be issued not only on paper.

There are detainees under the Law on the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

During the operation, fictitious activities and vicious practices in the selection of contractors were established, our media learned.


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