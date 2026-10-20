Special operation of the State Anti-Corruption Bureau and the National Anti-Corruption Agency in the Municipality of Sungurlare, checking public procurement

According to information from sources of "Liberta" in Sungurlare, the action is being carried out jointly with the National Anti-Corruption Agency. Public procurement is being checked: whether they have been completed, how much was paid and whether the work done corresponds to the funds spent. Or, to put it simply, whether the amounts and results are even known.

In parallel, the activities of accounting firms are also being checked. Because the accounts must be issued not only on paper.

There are detainees under the Law on the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

During the operation, fictitious activities and vicious practices in the selection of contractors were established, our media learned.