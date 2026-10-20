Tsanko Arabadzhiev reported on his mandate at BDB

After more than five years at the Bulgarian Development Bank, it is time to close an important chapter in my professional career.

I found a bank with accumulated losses of nearly 200 million euros. Today, BDB is making a profit of over 60 million euros, and more than 32 million euros have been deposited into the state budget.

This was written on "Facebook" by the executive director of the financial institution, Tsanko Arabadzhiev.

We stopped the leaks and protected the public resource. We uncovered and stopped practices for the improper use of funds under the COVID program, thereby preventing potential losses of over 25 million euros.

We preserved 276 million euros under the Recovery and Resilience Plan. Thanks to the new status of the BDB, we were able to prevent the loss of this resource for Bulgaria and create conditions for it to be used to support the economy.

We made it possible to renovate over 440 residential buildings. Today, I can proudly say that behind this program is a lot of work, perseverance and the efforts of the BDB team. For thousands of Bulgarian families, this means better homes, lower energy costs and a better living environment.

These are just some of the results over the past five years. For me, however, the most important thing is that we managed to transform an institution with severe financial problems into a sustainable bank that protects public resources and has a real role in the development of the Bulgarian economy.

But behind every result are people.

I thank all the colleagues with whom we worked side by side, the clients and partners who trusted us, as well as all the people with whom I had the opportunity to meet, exchange ideas and walk part of this path.

I met many people and worked with characters from the entire spectrum. I learned a lot about how it is built, and how it is destroyed. About the power of personal example and the cost of its absence. Sometimes the most valuable lessons come not from the people you want to follow, but from those who show you what you do not want to be.

I thank everyone who trusted me, supported our efforts and contributed to the overall results. I also thank those who challenged us and questioned our decisions, because that is also part of the journey.

I end this term with satisfaction from what we have achieved, gratitude to the people with whom we achieved it, and confidence that what has been done will continue to bring value.

I believe that the true value of a professional mission is not in the position you hold, but in the change you manage to leave behind.

Thank you to everyone with whom we have walked this path.

And now I am going fishing!