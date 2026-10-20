Radev: Energy storage is the key to the future

Energy storage is the key to the future, and modern energy infrastructure is a necessary condition for economic growth and attracting investments. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev at the groundbreaking ceremony of a new battery park in the industrial zone of Tvarditsa.

The project is the first of three sites that will be implemented in partnership between Bulgarian companies and the American Tesla. The total capacity of the three facilities will exceed 2,300 megawatt-hours, and the planned investments are more than 350 million euros, the government information service announced.

The park will store energy for five hours

The battery park near Tvarditsa should be put into operation in the second quarter of 2027. The facility is expected to have a capacity of 300 megawatt-hours and be able to store electricity for a five-hour discharge period.

The system will use Tesla Megapack 2XL technology. The park will house 80 battery units and 20 transformers, each with a capacity of 4.4 megavoltamperes.

According to the Prime Minister, such capacities will ensure greater stability of the electricity system, better balancing between production and consumption, and greater flexibility in managing electricity flows.

“The one who succeeds in building capacity for reliable, competitive and sustainable energy storage holds the key to the future“, said Rumen Radev.

He expressed his expectation that the development of battery capacities will also contribute to lower electricity prices. Radev described the project as an example of cooperation between Bulgarian business, local and state authorities and an international technology company.

Meeting for future investments to follow

The ceremony was attended by the Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation Ivan Vassilev and the Minister of Energy Iva Petrova. After the groundbreaking ceremony, the Prime Minister and the two ministers held a meeting with Tesla representatives, where they discussed the possibilities for the company's future investments in Bulgaria.

Sources: news.bg