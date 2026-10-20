“Alternative for Germany” supports Kostadinov for president

“Kostadin is a great politician. He has a vision for Bulgaria, a vision I had the opportunity to get to know more closely during my last visit to Bulgaria and it would really lead the country to a better future. He knows that Bulgaria cannot be a fulcrum, it cannot be Washington’s new wall facing the East, but it has been a bridge. Kostadin will be a great partner for us, so people should trust him. He would bring something completely new to Bulgarian politics, which is definitely needed. He is one of the smartest politicians in Europe. A great man, I wish him all the success – all the success that Bulgaria needs.”, says Rainer Rothfuss, MP from “Alternative for Germany” in the German Bundestag.

At the beginning of the election campaign and the only Bulgarian MP in the Bundestag, Borislav Gamanov, as part of the “Alternative for Germany” group, in an interview with “Facts” also expressed support for the presidential candidate pair Kostadinov and Volgin and received personal thanks from Kostadinov.

The “Vazrazhdane” presidential candidate thanked Rothfuss on the social network with the following words:

“Thank you for the support of “Alternative for Germany” and personally to my friend Dr. Rainer Rothfuss! We will change Europe together, and Bulgaria and Germany will be the leading forces in this process - just as “Vazrazhdane” and “Alternative for Germany” are already changing the European Parliament! Share this video in as many places as possible and make a different choice on Sunday with number 11!, wrote Kostadinov.

You can see the whole video here: