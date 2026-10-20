American P-8A Poseidon patrols over the Black Sea

A US naval aircraft Boeing P-8A Poseidon has been patrolling over the Black Sea after arriving in Varna on the afternoon of October 18. The aircraft took off from the Sigonella naval air base in Sicily, and the Ministry of Defense confirmed to NOVA that the flight was part of increased surveillance in the area.

The aircraft is specialized for maritime patrol, anti-submarine warfare and tracking surface vessels. It uses radar, electro-optical and other systems to collect information about movement and activity at sea.

Trajectory data show maneuvering east of Varna. Parts of the mission were carried out at an altitude below 2,700 meters, which is typical for flights related to maritime surveillance. Maritime.bg reports that the aircraft carried out a reconnaissance mission over the Black Sea.

The exact goals and objectives of the operation have not been made public. It is not specified how long the aircraft will remain in Bulgaria, but as of October 20, it was still at Varna Airport. According to Maritime.bg, it is possible that the aircraft will remain on duty.

The appearance of the P-8A Poseidon comes against the backdrop of tensions surrounding the safety of commercial shipping in the Black Sea. In parallel with the American mission, the Bulgarian Army is stepping up aerial surveillance with unmanned aerial vehicles.

The presence of the aircraft is expected to support the exchange of information between allied forces and Bulgarian institutions responsible for security at sea. Captain Dimitar Dimitrov of the European Association of Sea Captains said: “This is a step in the right direction“ to ensure a normal operating environment for merchant ships.