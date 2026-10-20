Project for a meat processing complex in Nova Zagora

The construction of a high-tech meat processing complex is planned in Nova Zagora, which is expected to create over 200 jobs. The investment intention is of „Ajax Group Holding“ AD, and its implementation is envisaged through the company „Ajax Agro“ OOD.

The complex should be built on a terrain of 70 decares. At a working meeting with representatives of the investor, the mayor of Nova Zagora Galya Zaharieva expressed support for the project and committed to rapid administrative assistance in moving forward with the necessary procedures, in compliance with legal requirements.

The company has been operating in the city for more than a decade

„Ajax Group Holding“ is a Bulgarian company in the agri-food sector. Its activities include pig farming, feed production, meat processing and its own sales network. The company has been operating in Nova Zagora for more than ten years at two production sites.

The company cites the city's strategic location, transport connectivity and the potential of local staff as advantages for the new investment. The project is expected to create opportunities for local suppliers and partners.

The investment intention fits into a series of initiatives related to the development of the local economy. Among them are the Industrial Park “Perla“, “Retail Park Nova Zagora“ and the Regional Trade and Tourism Zone in the village of Banya.

“Attracting investments and creating new job opportunities remain among the main priorities of the Municipality of Nova Zagora“, the municipality's announcement states.

Sources: bta.bg