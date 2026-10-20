Efremova: Legislative changes are being prepared for fewer people on the minimum wage

Legislative changes are being prepared to reduce the number of people receiving the minimum wage and increase the opportunities for better remuneration. This was stated by the Minister of Labor and Social Policy Natalia Efremova during the international conference “Increasing Wages through Collective Bargaining“.

“A conversation is coming up to reduce the number of people receiving the minimum wage and increase the opportunities for better remuneration. This is the direction we are also betting on for the legislative measures“, said Efremova.

According to her, the approach will be long-term and will be based on an assessment of how legislative decisions guarantee the adequacy of the minimum wage. The minister pointed out that when this cannot be achieved, the corresponding changes will have to be made.

“This is a path that we will walk together from now on, with long-term intentions to assess how exactly, with the specific legislative decisions that we make, we achieve adequacy of the minimum wage“, said Efremova.

The statement did not specify specific bills or deadlines for submitting and adopting the changes. From the minister's words, it is clear that first a conversation is expected about the measures through which more workers will receive remuneration above the minimum threshold.

Sources: bntnews.bg