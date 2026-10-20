Klekovski: The case with Iva Mihaylova is a judicial one, not a health one

The case with Iva Mihaylova is not a health issue, but a legal one. This was stated by the Minister of Health of the Republic of North Macedonia, Sasho Klekovski, who said that he had reached a tacit agreement on the subject with the Bulgarian Minister of Health, Katya Ivkova.

„We have reached a tacit agreement that the case with I.M. is not a health issue, but a matter for the judicial system“, Klekovski said in Skopje. According to him, Mihaylova is a fugitive from justice and is the subject of an international arrest warrant. He added that for this reason the case was not discussed between the two health ministries as a medical issue.

The statement was made after the presentation of 100 new ambulances in Skopje. A day earlier, Klekovski and Ivkova signed a cooperation plan between the two ministries for the period 2026-2028 in Sofia.

Verification of medical conclusions

Klekovski said that Iva Mihaylova left North Macedonia after it was announced that a Bulgarian medical commission would verify the conclusions of the Macedonian doctors. According to him, these conclusions do not indicate the presence of a medical problem that would require her transfer to Bulgaria.

The minister also said that following a report by the State Sanitary and Health Inspectorate, he requested that the verification be expanded to include the medical institutions where Mihaylova was treated. “At this stage, violations have already been identified and a professional expertise has been requested regarding the medical aspects of the report“, he said. The allegations of violations are subject to additional expert assessment.

The accusation for the accident

Mihaylova, who has Macedonian and Bulgarian citizenship, is in Sofia and has hired a Bulgarian lawyer. A case is being conducted in Kocani, in which she is accused of a fatal accident.

The accident occurred on October 7, 2025 on the Kocani-Stip road. A 33-year-old man died in a head-on collision between two cars, and several people were injured. The Prosecutor's Office of North Macedonia accuses Mihaylova of speeding and entering the oncoming lane.

Mihaylova and her defense are contesting the accusation. According to them, the other car entered her lane while it was going around a stopped police car. In the accident, she suffered severe spinal injuries.

As part of the legal proceedings, measures were imposed on her, including the seizure of her passports and a ban on leaving the country. Her family insists that she be given the opportunity to receive medical treatment in Sofia.

Mihaylova and her lawyer Nikolay Dimitrov stated on October 11 that they crossed the border through an official checkpoint and legally. The Ministry of Interior of North Macedonia maintains the opposite thesis, that she did not leave the country legally.

Sources: news.bg, sdk.mk