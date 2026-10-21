October 21, 1944 The Kosovo Operation of the Second Army against the Wehrmacht

On October 25, 1944, the Kosovo Offensive Operation of the Second Bulgarian Army began - one of the major offensives of the Bulgarian troops in the final phase of World War II. The goal was to cut off the retreat path of the German Army Group "E" from Greece to the northern parts of the Balkans and to secure the left flank of the Third Ukrainian Front.

The operation was a natural continuation of the Niš Offensive Operation. The Second Army, commanded by Major General Kiril Stanchev, included the 4th, 6th, 9th and 12th Infantry Divisions, the Armored Brigade and army units. The Bulgarian troops operated with the support of aviation from the 17th Air Army and in cooperation with units of the Yugoslav People's Liberation Army.

The Bulgarian Army moves towards Kosovo Field

The military operation was carried out in the context of the change in Bulgaria's position in September 1944. After the break with Germany and the country's involvement in the war against the Third Reich, on September 18 the Bulgarian Army passed into operational subordination to the commander of the Third Ukrainian Front, Marshal Fyodor Tolbukhin. The troops were tasked with defeating German forces in Southern Serbia and Vardar Macedonia and closing the lines along the Morava, Vardar and Ibar valleys.

The offensive towards Kosovo took place in difficult mountainous terrain, with limited roads and strong German resistance. After several days of fighting, the Bulgarian units broke through the defenses and reached Podujevo. Further movement towards Kosovo Polje was delayed by fighting in the Kopaonik and Golak regions.

“During the first months, three Bulgarian armies advanced in Southern Serbia, Kosovo and Macedonia“, says historian Georgi Markov in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio. The operations were part of the general offensive of the Allied forces against the German troops in the Balkans.

Capture of Pristina and Kosovska Mitrovica

The decisive battles for Pristina ended on November 19, 1944, when the city was captured by Bulgarian units. On November 22, the troops also reached Kosovska Mitrovica. By the end of the month, individual formations continued to pursue the retreating enemy and reached the Raska - Novi Pazar line.

The National Museum of Military History indicates that the operation lasted 35 days, developed to a depth of about 110 kilometers and led to the capture of an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers. German units, formations of the 21st SS Mountain Division “Skenderbeg“ and other units allied to Germany.

The cost to the Second Bulgarian Army was high – 946 killed, 354 missing and 3406 wounded. The historical chronology of the operation is often presented inconsistently in calendar references, where the date October 21 and an earlier listing of captured cities are found. The military historical data of the National Museum of Military History determine the period October 25 – November 30, 1944, indicating Pristina on November 19 and Kosovska Mitrovica on November 22.

Sources: old-news.bnr.bg, militarymuseum.bg