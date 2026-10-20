Young doctors protested for salaries and healthcare reform

Young doctors and medical specialists protested in front of the Ministry of Health with demands for better working conditions, more decent pay and a comprehensive healthcare reform. The demonstration was under the slogan “Aren't you uncomfortable?“ and was organized by the Initiative Committee “National Protest “Future in Bulgaria“.

The protest was announced at the Sofia Municipality, and there is a strong police presence around the department building. The participants chanted “Enough promises“ and “Future in Bulgaria“. NOVA also reported on the new protest action of young doctors and their demands.

They want transparent specializations

Among the main demands are the digitalization of the specialization process and the appointment of specialists, as well as decent remuneration for all healthcare specialists, not just doctors.

“Today we have gathered once again in front of the Ministry of Health, because we do not see sufficient results regarding our demands“, one of the organizers, Dr. Beloslava Tomova, told BTA. She pointed out the digitalization of specialization and decent remuneration of medical specialists as specific topics.

According to Tomova, newly graduated specialists work under a heavy workload for remuneration between 700 and 1,000 euros. According to her, the goal is for basic salaries to be higher, instead of incomes depending on additional material incentives, which may or may not be paid.

Propose a single application portal

The protesters are demanding a single portal for specializations with clear, transparent and traceable conditions. In it, all hospitals and medical institutions must publish vacancies and requirements, and applications must be made only through the platform.

“There should be a single portal in which absolutely all hospitals and all medical institutions are obliged to publish absolutely everything and applications can only be made through it“, said Dr. Daniel Kiprov, one of the organizers.

The demands of the young doctors also include healthcare reform and rules that would guarantee more transparent access to specialization and more predictable conditions for professional development.

Sources: bta.bg, nova.bg