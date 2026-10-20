Protest against Radev and Yotova gathered citizens in Sofia

Citizens gathered in front of the presidential building in Sofia to protest against President Iliana Yotova and Prime Minister Rumen Radev. The police presence in the area was increased, BTA reported.

The demonstration was held under the slogan “Your “peace“ is capitulation! Your “diplomacy“ - isolation!“ The organizers said that merchant ships were attacked and sank in the Black Sea, with people dying in the incidents. They also pointed out that Russian drones are reaching dangerously close to the Bulgarian borders, and military warehouses and critical sites are under attack.

“Military warehouses are being bombed, critical sites are being attacked, and here they lull us to sleep with promises that “good relations“ with the aggressor will save us”, they said organizers.

The protesters demanded a state that can defend itself, as well as a government that recognizes the dangers, acts decisively and works side by side with Bulgaria's allies in the European Union and NATO.

Young doctors also protest

A separate demonstration by young doctors was also held in front of the Ministry of Health. It was under the title “Aren't you ashamed“ and was aimed at the conditions under which resident doctors work.

Later, the two protests merged into one.

Sources: novini.bg, nova.bg