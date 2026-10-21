MEC decides on the dismissal of the mayor of Gorna Oryahovitsa

The Municipal Election Commission in Gorna Oryahovitsa must decide on the early dismissal of the mayor Nikolay Rashkov after he resigned. Rashkov handed the document to the MEC chairman Ivan Iliev on October 20.

The commission must hold a meeting within the legally established deadline and adopt a decision to terminate his powers. The act must then be sent to the Central Election Commission.

Municipal Council to elect a deputy

After the MEC's decision, the Municipal Council in Gorna Oryahovitsa must elect a deputy mayor to complete the mandate. No by-elections will be scheduled, as there is less than a year left until the end of the term. The last local elections were held on October 29, 2023.

Rashkov's decision comes after a lengthy judicial-institutional case of conflict of interest, established by a decision of the later closed Anti-Corruption Commission. In the case, he was fined and banned from holding public office for a period of one year.

The previous decision of the MEC was challenged

„I refuse to fight these legal battles anymore. I have decided to retire with honor and dignity“, said Nikolay Rashkov.

On July 31, the MEC in Gorna Oryahovitsa did not gather the necessary majority to terminate the mayor's term early. Of the 10 members present, five voted “for“ and five - “against“. Thus, the commission issued a decision to reject the proposal, which was subject to appeal before the Administrative Court in Veliko Tarnovo.

The case is related to the sale of municipal properties in 2023. According to Rashkov, it is a deal in which he was determined as the winner of an auction as the manager of the company “Mirvana“, and after his election as mayor, the management of the company was taken over by his mother.

Rashkov stated that he resigned after the expiration of the period in which by-elections could have been scheduled. According to him, this will save the municipality and taxpayers over 400,000 euros.

Sources: g-oryahovica.bg