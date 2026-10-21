The Council of Ministers discusses 32 points today

The Council of Ministers will meet from 10:00 with a preliminary agenda of 32 points. Among the main topics are additional costs for the elections for members of parliament, changes in financial legislation, funds for municipalities and projects in the fields of defense, transport and education.

At the beginning of the meeting, a decree on additional costs and transfers for the preparation and holding of the parliamentary elections of April 19, 2026 is expected to be considered. The submitter is the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance. A list of prioritized requests for support under the European Union's Technical Support Instrument will also be discussed.

Funds for reserves, municipalities and education

The agenda includes the allocation of additional funds for the State Agency “State Reserve and Wartime Stocks“, as well as several decrees for additional expenditures on the budgets of individual ministries.

The ministers will also consider transfers to municipalities to compensate for the costs incurred by parents for the upbringing, education and training of children who were not accepted into municipal nurseries or nurseries groups due to a lack of free places. One proposal covers the period from November 1, 2025 to April 30, 2026, and the other - the months of July and August 2026.

Additional funds are provided for the Ministry of Education and Science. The cabinet will also discuss changes to the Regulation on Inclusive Education, as well as transfers to municipalities under a national program for optimizing the internal structure of personnel.

Defense and Foreign Policy

The ministers will consider a draft for determining the peacetime activities in which military aircraft can be used by the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Health. The agenda also includes a change in the regulations for implementing the Defense and Armed Forces Act.

It is also proposed to approve a draft memorandum on economic cooperation between Bulgaria and Saudi Arabia as a basis for future negotiations. The opening of a consulate of the Republic of Congo in Sofia will also be discussed.

„The Council of Ministers will hold a meeting on Wednesday, October 21, at 10 a.m.“

Among the legal issues is the payment of the awarded legal costs in the case „Kanev and Bulgarian Helsinki Committee v. Bulgaria“ before the European Court of Human Rights. The agenda also includes a draft decision on constitutional and European legal provisions, submitted by the Minister of Justice.

Railway project and financial laws

The government will discuss the expropriation of private properties for the construction of the Vidin-Medkovets section of the Vidin-Sofia railway line. The procedure concerns properties in the land of the village of Lagoshevtsi, Dimovo Municipality, Vidin Region.

At the end of the agenda are the draft amendments to the Fiscal Council Act and the Automatic Corrective Mechanisms and the Public Finance Act. A draft amendment to the Civil Aviation Act will also be considered. The agenda also includes reports on Bulgaria's participation in meetings of the European Union Councils on Health, Energy and Agriculture, as well as additional expenditures on the budgets of the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Sources: bta.bg