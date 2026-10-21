A police operation against electoral and domestic crimes is being carried out in the Ruse region. This was announced by the regional spokesperson of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Ruse, Daniela Malcheva, quoted by BTA.

Intensified checks are being carried out on people, cars, commercial and other facilities. Checkpoints have been built in key locations, and violations of the Road Traffic Act and the preservation of public order are being monitored.

Malcheva also said that since the morning hours, employees of all regional departments in the region, teams of the “Traffic Police" and the gendarmerie have been on the ground. Teams of officers from the economic and criminal police, as well as other divisions from the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Ruse, are also included.