Andrey Gyurov: We will reach a runoff and our goal is to win the elections. We have no plan B

„We will reach a runoff and our goal is to win the elections. We do not have a plan B - we are entering the presidential race to win“. This was stated by presidential candidate Andrey Gyurov on the air of „Hello, Bulgaria“. Today, he and vice-presidential candidate Georgi Kandev are closing their election campaign.

Gyurov also commented on the calls of other political formations to support Kostadin Kostadinov instead of his candidacy. According to him, this is an example of how national interests are put in second place at the expense of narrow-party interests.

The presidential candidate said that he also receives support from representatives of other political formations. “They stand behind my candidacy because of the democratic platform and the stated goal of a better life for Bulgarian citizens”, he emphasized.

► Prices and the budget deficit

According to Gyurov, high prices cannot be controlled with gestures and initiatives such as “Shop for People“ and “Basket with Care“. He recalled that the first initiative was closed while he was a caretaker minister, and described such approaches as ineffective. “The facts show that prices are not brought down by shaking hands with the Council of Ministers“, said the presidential candidate.

According to him, the main factor in the price increase is government spending and the large budget deficit. “When more funds are poured into the economy, this can lead to additional pressure on prices”, the presidential candidate believes.

He also criticized the lack of measures to limit spending, warning that additional taxes and debts can increase inflationary pressure. According to him, the one-time tax on excess profits does not solve the structural problems of the budget.

Gyurov also commented on the 2026 budget, stating that the Constitutional Court has declared some of the measures in it unconstitutional. According to him, the president should have stopped the budget instead of supporting it. He predicts that there will be a significant structural deficit in 2027 as well.

„The rulers have a majority to undertake the necessary reforms, instead of justifying themselves with the legacy of previous governments", Gyurov is categorical.

► Gyurov on security in the Black Sea

Regarding the drone attacks in the Black Sea, Gyurov said that the government must take specific measures for the country's security. According to him, the reaction of the authorities is indecisive, despite the fact that there are attacks near Bulgarian territorial waters.

„The information about the escalation in the Black Sea became known to the Bulgarian side through European leaders, including Ursula von der Leyen and Friedrich Merz, and not from our own government. "After the European Council clearly identified the source of insecurity in the region, coordinated action is needed," the presidential candidate insisted.

Regarding the war in Ukraine, Gyurov said that Europe must maintain its solidarity and continue to support Kiev until a secure peace is achieved. He also raised the issue of Bulgaria's security in connection with Russian demands for NATO to return to its pre-1997 borders.