Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha donated the birth certificate of Tsar Boris III to the National Museum of Military History

On the occasion of the 110th anniversary of the establishment of the National Museum of Military History, Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha (Tsar of Bulgaria in the period 1943 - 1946 and Prime Minister from 2001 to 2005) donated to the museum the birth certificate of his father Tsar Boris III, who ruled Bulgaria from 1918 to 1943.

The National Museum of Military History is home to the largest collections related to Bulgarian rulers after 1879. Tsar Boris III is one of the two largest donors in the history of the institution, and his contribution to the museum fund is part of the history of its formation and development. With this act, H.V. Simeon II continues his and his father's tradition of donation, contributing to the enrichment of museum collections and the presentation of valuable evidence of Bulgarian history to the public.

During the event, in his capacity as Grand Master of the Order of “St. Alexander“ H.V. Simeon II honored the director of the National Museum of the Bulgarian History and Culture, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Sonya Penkova, with the First Degree of the Ladies' Cross of the Order in recognition of her contribution to the preservation of Bulgarian cultural heritage.