Assen Vassilev: The government dropped the prices. Extremely heavy at that

"In Costa Rica and Montenegro the minimum wage is higher than in Bulgaria".

This was said by Assen Vassilev, leader of "We continue the change" in the morning block of bTV, quoted by "Focus".

He entered the studio with two folders, which he claims are the petition with over 34,000 signatures, which demands a veto of the 2026 Budget Act.

"So far, from what we have seen from the budget, there is almost no reduction in spending. There is an increase in the tax burden by about 2 billion euros. Tax assessments will be raised, there will also be a tax on new cars with higher power," said Vassilev.

He explained that in each of the measures, it is as if a spoonful of tar was put in a vat of honey.

"Most of the measures are ineffective, such as the one for the notes for children's expenses for lessons, craftsmen, etc.", said Asen Vassilev.

According to him, prices should either fall, or there should be fines for those who sell with a large markup and make a huge profit in stores.

"The government has missed the mark on prices. Extremely hard at that. First - the price of electricity has risen. Second - vignettes and tolls have increased,", he also commented.