DB demands extraordinary session due to the arson of "Starlink"

„Democratic Bulgaria“ will insist on an extraordinary session of the National Assembly due to the deliberate arson of antennas for communication with the satellite system „Starlink“ near the village of Plana. The formation demands that Prime Minister Rumen Radev, Minister of the Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev and the Chairman of the State Agency „National Security“ Plamen Tonchev be heard before the deputies.

The topic of the session should be the actions taken by the institutions after the arson, as well as the actions to identify and search for the persons associated with the case. According to the State Security Service, there was information that the suspects had left the country.

State Security Service wants a chronology of actions

The formation points out that on October 14, Prime Minister Rumen Radev called on the chairman of the National Security Agency not to reveal details so as not to hinder the investigation. At that time, he assured that the situation was under control.

„After that, it became clear that the suspects had left the country. This requires an immediate clarification before the National Assembly of the chronology of the actions, possible omissions and responsibility for them,“ state the “Democratic Bulgaria“.

The party defines the attack on the communication infrastructure as a matter related to national security and the state's ability to prevent and detect such actions.

No date specified yet

In its position, the DB insists that the government and the services answer before the parliament the questions about the actions after the arson, the search for the suspects and the possible omissions. The formation did not specify a date for the extraordinary session.