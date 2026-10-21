Power supply disruptions are possible in settlements in Troyan municipality

The State Electricity System Operator (ESO) notified ERM West that from October 20, 2026, repair activities will begin at its substation “Troyan 2“, which will require a change in the power supply scheme for electricity consumers in settlements on the territory of Troyan municipality, Lovech district.

Due to the repair of the ESO and the change in the power supply scheme for consumers, power supply disruptions are possible in the town of Troyan and the villages of Balkanets, Beli Osam and Chiflik in Troyan municipality, Lovech district, until the completion of the repair activities.

ERM West, as the operator of the electricity distribution network, is obliged to ensure safe conditions for the implementation of activities at the ESO facility. Changing the power supply scheme cannot be carried out without operational switching, which lead to short power outages.

ERM Zapad is taking all measures to minimize inconvenience to consumers. The company is constantly ready to respond in case of need.

Information about the areas where planned outages are coming, their duration, as well as whether a specific address falls within their scope, can be found on the ERM Zapad website, in the Outages section: https://ermzapad.bg/bg/za-klienta/prekusvania/.

Quick and convenient access to information about power outages in real time is provided by Electrohold's new digital service – a chatbot on Viber that allows users to check for outages – both planned and emergency – using a customer number or metering point number. The chatbot can be found by typing electrohold or electrohold into the Viber search engine.