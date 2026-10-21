Donkina: Anger and anxiety are behind the protests of young people

Collective anger, anxiety and lack of perspective are among the reasons for the protests of young people in various European countries. According to clinical psychologist Velislava Donkina, when the future seems uncertain and institutions do not meet expectations, disappointment and a sense of isolation accumulate.

Donkina commented on the topic in the program “Your Day“ on NOVA NEWS. According to her, the protests cannot be explained only by political and social factors. Psychological processes related to the need of young people to find their place in society are also involved.

“When the promise of a future that you should strive for does not exist or seems false, it completely disorganizes“, Donkina pointed out.

The psychologist also paid attention to group dynamics. It can change the behavior of participants and lead to escalation even when the protest began peacefully.

According to Donkina, a sense of belonging is a basic human need. The lack of identity and connection to society can deepen dissatisfaction, and the search for a group is often associated with inner loneliness and the need for a person to find a place to feel connected.

As opportunities for dealing with anxiety and social tension, Donkina pointed to culture, art and conversations. According to her, they help people make sense of their experiences and express their emotions.

She also emphasized the need for a consistent state policy in support of mental health. The personal efforts of specialists are important, but cannot replace sustainable institutional support.

Donkina pointed to the need for a clear regulatory framework, including the adoption of a law on psychotherapy and the creation of rules for the work of psychologists in a hospital environment.