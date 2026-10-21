Peevski: The rulers are in complete hysteria - only violence. Pressure on mayors, on parties

The rulers are hiding. I don't understand why Iliyana Yotova fell for all this and didn't come to explain things - why are they hiding her, what is so secretive about her. This was stated by the leader of the Democratic Rights Party Delyan Peevski on the sidelines of the parliament, a FOCUS reporter reported.

His comment came after two consecutive attempts to ensure a quorum failed and the extraordinary session of the National Assembly, at which a hearing on the case of the pardon of Ognyan Atanasov, known as "Petrich Escobar" was to be held, did not take place.

"The rulers are in complete hysteria - only violence. Pressure on mayors, on parties. I am monitoring the results of the sociological agencies. I see what their concerns are. And most of all - people's incomes - a complete lie. Prices in stores - a complete lie. Fuel prices are double. Incomes are decreasing, prices are increasing. Energy has become more expensive," he added.

"They can't do anything for the people by filling their coffers," Peevski addressed Prime Minister Radev and added:

"It won't work with pressure. Violence leads only to one thing - the end of this government."