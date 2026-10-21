The decision of the Constitutional Court (CC) practically opens "Pandora's box", because it says that from now on, every budget can have a deficit of whatever the government deems appropriate. This was stated by Temenuzhka Petkova from GERB on the sidelines of the parliament, quoted by Dariknews.bg.

She noted that the Constitutional Court issued a decision regarding the requests from both MPs and various other institutions to declare the 2026 State Budget Act unconstitutional. Petkova pointed out that the Constitutional Court declares certain provisions unconstitutional, but with regard to the request to declare the entire 2026 State Budget Act unconstitutional, due to the fact that it grossly violates the Public Finance Act, and hence the principle of the rule of law, the Constitutional Court declares that the 2026 State Budget Act, submitted by “Progressive Bulgaria”, grossly violates the Public Finance Act, but this violation must be remedied at the National Assembly level.

According to her, in order for this violation to be remedied, the Budget Act must be submitted for 2026 by the ruling party of “Progressive Bulgaria”, who categorically refuse to do so. “That is, the question is how this violation, which the Constitutional Court confirms, will be remedied”, added the former Finance Minister.

Petkova emphasized that in practice, when the annual law on the state budget violates the structural law, such as the Public Finance Law, this categorically means a violation of the basic principles of the Constitution, namely the principle of the rule of law.

“I am not surprised by this decision of the Constitutional Court, because half of the members are the personal choice of the former president and current prime minister Rumen Radev. We have no illusions that if the Constitutional Court had declared the entire law on the state budget unconstitutional, this would only mean one thing – that this government should have resigned", she said.

When asked about the lack of a quorum that thwarted the extraordinary session of parliament, at which information about the so-called “Petrichki Escobar" was to be presented, Petkova commented that this is a question for the majority of “Progressive Bulgaria".

“You see that the colleagues from “Progressive Bulgaria" do not want a session and publicity", she added