Medvedev invites Kostadinov to BRICS-EU summit

The presidential candidate of “Vazrazhdane” announced that yesterday he received an invitation for the second time to attend a BRICS-EU summit, which will be held under the patronage of Dmitry Medvedev.

“Yesterday I received an invitation to the second annual BRICS-EU summit, which will be held in Moscow on December 16-17, again under the patronage of Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia. Last year, together with Peter Volgin and Rada Laikova, we were at the first meeting and held a number of fruitful conversations, including with Mr. Medvedev.

Meanwhile, we also received an invitation from the party leadership of the People's Republic of China to send a delegation of “Vazrazhdane” to Beijing at the end of November, which I accepted. In early December, we have a planned bilateral meeting with “Alternative for Germany” in Berlin.

In fact, regardless of the end of the election campaign, it is already clear which will be the first three countries that I will visit after the elections - these are China, Germany and Russia. “Vazrazhdane” has shown that it can build bridges where others build walls. The world is big and there is a huge range of opportunities for development and progress for Bulgaria, if we only wish for it. That is why it is high time we make a different choice with number 11”, Kostadin Kostadinov is categorical.

Kostadinov and Volgin - the different choice with number 11 on the ballot!

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