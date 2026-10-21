Borisov: Bulgaria has a clear place in Europe and NATO

Bulgaria has its clear place in the European and Euro-Atlantic family, stated GERB leader Boyko Borisov after a meeting with American journalist and historian Anne Applebaum.

„Bulgaria has its clear place in the European and Euro-Atlantic family“, Borisov said. He did not provide further details about the conversation.

Applebaum warns of Russian influence in the Balkans

The meeting took place during Applebaum's visit to Sofia. The winner of the „Pulitzer“ is the author of studies on the Soviet camps, the famine in Ukraine and political regimes in Eastern Europe.

In an interview with bTV, Applebaum said that Russia is seeking to turn the Balkans into a zone of influence. According to her, Moscow is using political campaigns, media and messages directed against the European Union and NATO. “The Balkans are definitely a zone of interest for Russia“, she said.

The historian added that she does not consider Russian ambitions in the Balkans to be identical to those towards Ukraine, but according to her, Moscow is seeking to influence politics in the region. Applebaum also said that there are forces in the Balkans that can counteract this pressure.

Two public events in Sofia

Applebaum's visit included two public events. On October 19, she spoke to the Bulgarian public about the old and new autocracies. On October 20, she participated in a discussion at Sofia University dedicated to Europe in the era of global populism.

In a publication about her visit, “Boulevard Bulgaria“ noted that Applebaum emphasized the challenges facing democratic societies, the rise of populism and the influence of authoritarian propaganda.

Borisov's statement emphasized Bulgaria's membership in the EU and NATO against the backdrop of the ongoing dispute over the country's direction and warnings about foreign political influence in the region.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, boulevardbulgaria.bg