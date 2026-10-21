The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has warned Bulgarians in 4 European countries

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has warned Bulgarian citizens who are in or planning to travel to Italy, France, Belgium and Portugal to exercise increased caution. The reason is mass protests and subsequent riots in several European cities, including Paris, Milan, Brussels and Lisbon.

Clashes with the police and traffic violations were recorded during the protests. The situation in Italy is gradually normalizing, but tension is expected to remain in France. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, new strike actions are possible, which will mainly affect public transport.

„The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that Bulgarian citizens who are in or planning to travel to these areas should exercise increased caution, avoid areas of mass gatherings and central squares, and follow the instructions of local authorities.“

The Ministry advises travelers to check public transport schedules and information from carriers in advance. The recommendation applies to both people who are already in the affected countries and those who intend to travel to them.

Where to follow the latest information

For France, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs points to the Strike Tracker platform, which monitors current and upcoming strikes and protest actions. Orders from French prefectures and the police are published in Sortiraparis, including information on closed metro stations, streets and emergency restrictions.

If consular or crisis assistance is needed, Bulgarians can contact the embassy in Paris at +33 1 4551 8590 and +33 6 2184 9515. The embassy in Rome accepts signals at +39 06 322 4640, +39 06 322 4643 and +39 349 492 7764, and the consulate general in Milan – at +39 02 3598 7381 and +39 333 782 6043.

The 24-hour Situation Center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs can be reached at +359 2 948 24 04, +359 2 971 38 56 and +359 893 339 616. The Ministry recommends that Bulgarians who travel or reside temporarily or permanently abroad register in the section “I am traveling for…“ and in the mobile application “Travel informed“, so that consular assistance can be provided more quickly if necessary.

Sources: darik.bg, eranova.bg