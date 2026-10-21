Vitanov, PB: We have provided the necessary number of people for a quorum, but for the opposition the topic is clearly not important

We have provided over 20 people to register. If the topic was a significant and important topic for the opposition, they would have gathered a quorum and held a meeting. This was stated by the chairman of the PG of "Progressive Bulgaria" Petar Vitanov on the sidelines of the parliament, after two consecutive attempts to ensure a quorum failed and the extraordinary session of the National Assembly, which was supposed to hold a hearing on the case of the pardon of Ognyan Atanasov, known as "Petrich Escobar", did not take place, a FOCUS reporter reported.

Over 22 people out of 131 from the ruling majority registered.

"On the issue of "Petrich Escobar", I think the presidential institution has also repeatedly answered - this is nothing more than a sloppy election campaign. I told you that this is a topic that a part of the opposition is very keen to develop, and we have been talking about the same thing for a month and a half now. The opposition itself has all the answers. It deliberately does not provide them because this is not in its interest. So for a month and a half now we have been dealing with a, excuse me, but to put it mildly, untenable case," said Vitanov and added that their parliamentary group has provided more than the required number of deputies to have a quorum.

"If this topic was important to them, to gather the required number of people", he added. Vitanov made a commitment after the elections that the topic of pardoning Ognyan Atanasov would be given special attention.

"Because the problem is not in the presidential institution, but in the medical commission that issued the opinion. Don't expect a president with a telescope to check the authenticity of the documents issued by commissions that seven doctors and hospital directors have signed," he said and added that Iliyana Yotova does not certify the medical condition of pardoned persons, since there is no reason to doubt the assessment of the medical commission.