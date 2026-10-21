Minister Abrovski: We are starting inspections of the entire food supply chain

The state has started inspections of all central warehouses of large retail chains in order to track the movement of food products. The goal is to ensure transparency throughout the supply chain. This was stated by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Plamen Abrovski, who today was briefed on the progress of a joint inspection of the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA), the National Revenue Agency (NRA) and the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) in a central warehouse of a retail chain in the village of Ravno Pole, Sofia Region.

The Minister of Agriculture specified that the inspections cover a total of seven central warehouses of large chains, with the actions of the control authorities starting simultaneously this morning.

„Central warehouses are collection points. "This is where the products arrive from suppliers and manufacturers and from here they are distributed to the retail network. Suppliers, manufacturers and resellers will be checked in order to trace the origin of the food products, the method of delivery and the reasons for choosing certain products over others," said Minister Abrovski. He added that it will be investigated why Bulgarian foods do not occupy a larger share in the supply.

„Starting next week, BFSA employees and representatives of the Consumer Protection Agency will begin inspections of the stores of all retail chains one by one, and the goal there will be a complete clarification of pricing and delivery prices“, informed Minister Abrovski.

He was categorical that the goal is to show that the state can work and guarantee clarity and clarification of the entire supply chain.

The event near the village of Ravno Pole was also attended by the executive director of the BFSA, Prof. Svetla Yancheva, the chairwoman of the Consumer Protection Agency, Maya Manolova, and the executive director of the National Revenue Agency, Boris Mihaylov.