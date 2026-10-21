The leadership of the MRF left for Belitsa

The entire leadership of the MRF has left for Belitsa after the action of the GDBOP and SANS in the municipality and the home of Mayor Radoslav Revanski. The party's press center announced: “The entire leadership of the MRF is leaving for Belitsa.“ Deputies from the parliamentary group of the movement are also traveling to the city.

The specialized operation began around 8:00 a.m. in the Belitsa Municipality building. Documentation checks, searches and seizures are being carried out. According to NOVA, actions are also being carried out at the home of Mayor Radoslav Revanski, who is located there.

According to information disseminated by NOVA and bTV, the inspection is related to public procurements related to the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency, as well as to European projects with financial resources of billions of levs. These data have not yet been confirmed in detail by the investigative authorities.

Radoslav Revanski is the mayor of Belitsa and deputy chairman of the MRF. Part of the party's parliamentary group has already arrived in stages in the region of the municipality, bTV reported.

At the moment, there are no officially announced data on charges or arrests. It has not been announced what specific actions will follow after the completion of the searches and the seizure of the documents.

Sources: bntnews.bg, nova.bg, btvnovinite.bg