Weather today, forecast for Thursday, October 22: Rain in the west and code yellow

Cloudiness will increase from the west on Thursday, October 22, and by the evening in places in Western Bulgaria it will rain. A south to southeast wind will blow, which in Eastern Bulgaria and north of the mountains will be strong. Temperatures will remain relatively high for the season - the minimum will be between 8° and 13°, and the maximum between 20° and 25°. In Sofia, around 10° are expected in the morning and around 19° during the day, reports the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency, citing the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.

A yellow code for intense precipitation has been declared for parts of Western Bulgaria. NOVA lists the districts of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Sofia-city, Sofia-region, Pernik, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Pleven, Lovech and Pazardzhik as fully or partially affected. BTV published a shorter list, including Sofia, Sofia-region, Pernik, Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven and Lovech. Both sources indicate expected intense rainfall, increased wind and thunderstorm conditions.

A more significant change is expected on Friday

The warning is related to the worsening weather before the passage of a cold atmospheric front on Friday. Anastasia Stoycheva from NIMH told NOVA: “In the night hours of Friday, there will be significant rainfall in Western Bulgaria of the order of 35-45 liters per square meter.“ During the day, precipitation will also cover Central and Eastern Bulgaria, and in the southeastern regions, the amounts in places may exceed 70-80 liters per square meter.

Sources: bta.bg, btvnovinite.bg, nova.bg