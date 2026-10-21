Shishkov calls an emergency meeting today due to the repair of the "Topli Dol" tunnel

The Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, Arch. Ivan Shishkov, will hold an emergency working meeting today with the mayors of the municipalities of Botevgrad and Gorna Malina - Ivan Gavalyugov and Eng. Angel Zhilanov, as well as with the management of the "Road Infrastructure" Agency. During which decisions will be made to ease traffic on the "Hemus" motorway due to the repair of the "Topli Dol" tunnel.

After the meeting, at around 3:45 p.m., a briefing for the media will be given in the building of the MRDPW.