The government is changing the rules for certifying hunting tickets

The government is proposing a change in the rules for certifying hunting tickets. Hunting associations will be able to certify the tickets of their members, and hunters will be given the opportunity to do this electronically. The current option for the document to be certified in state forestry and hunting farms is also retained.

The changes are part of amendments to the Hunting and Game Conservation Act submitted to the National Assembly. For the electronic procedure, the hunter will need to have a valid membership card in the relevant hunting association. According to the submitters, the goal is to reduce the administrative burden and eliminate the need for all hunters to visit a state farm for the annual certification.

A retake exam is also planned

The bill provides that candidates who have not passed the exam for acquiring the right to hunt will be able to retake it within the same calendar year. Such an opportunity will also be available for people who were unable to appear on the specified date.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food has already presented the proposal as part of a package to ease the procedures in hunting legislation. “Hunters will be able to do it independently electronically or through the relevant hunting association“, the department said about the proposed certification of tickets.

Separate proposal for an electronic register

The government's changes appear against the backdrop of a separate bill submitted in August by MPs Dzhipo Dzhipov and Bozhidar Bozhanov. It provides for the introduction of electronic tickets for both hunting and recreational fishing, as well as the creation of a central electronic register. The two projects are different and it remains to be clarified whether they will be considered together.

The proposed rules are not yet in force. They will become mandatory after the adoption of the legal changes by the National Assembly and their promulgation. Until then, the verification of hunting licenses is carried out according to the current procedure.

Sources: dunavmost.com, duma.bg